Creators Inc. 2022 | A ringside view of the Indian creator ecosystem: The man who saw it all

00:36:00
About the session

Manish is perhaps one of the most prominent voices in the Indian creator space and has witnessed the growth of the space and played an active role in it as a catalyst. Hear him share his journey.

