Ritviz Srivastava is India’s first internet-born musician. Taking off after winning the 2017 Bacardi House Party Sessions, Ritviz has evolved to be featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 list last year, and on Grazia’s ‘Cool List 2021.’ During his conversation with YourStory, the artist shares the details of his creative process of producing a song, life lessons and what’s in store for the 25-year old musician.
Creators Inc. 2022 | Indian Internet's first musical find: The Ritviz story
