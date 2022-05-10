Ankit Sharma, the man behind Man-Made Machines has set a benchmark in photography and videography in the moto space. Man-Made Machines is a venture designed to give an insight into how beautiful life is on a machine on wheels. The passionate photographer’s style is set aside by his penchant for capturing the fast life through a human or humane lens. An influencer in his own right, Ankit believes in unravelling the human story behind the fast, mean machines and in the power of storytelling.
Creators Inc. 2022 | Making machines humane: the story of man-made machines
