Creators Inc. 2022 | Making machines humane: the story of man-made machines

Ankit Sharma, the man behind Man-Made Machines has set a benchmark in photography and videography in the moto space. Man-Made Machines is a venture designed to give an insight into how beautiful life is on a machine on wheels. The passionate photographer’s style is set aside by his penchant for capturing the fast life through a human or humane lens. An influencer in his own right, Ankit believes in unravelling the human story behind the fast, mean machines and in the power of storytelling.