From a demure sanskari bahu to a straight-talking middle-aged woman, 21-year-old Saloni Gaur has created some of the most entertaining characters in the Indian digital comedy space. Her content, which consists of short and long-form satirical videos and impressions of popular celebrities, are making Saloni a household name in the country. In this conversation with the comedy queen and changemaker, Saloni talks about her exciting journey, building her own brand, the rules of brand collaboration, and, above all, on cracking the code of viral content.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Creators Inc 2022 | Sensing the uncommon way; content for change
00:33:59
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Creators Inc. 2022 | Vines and Skits; The world of Ashish Chanchlani
00:38:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Enabling the evolution of creator economy
00:07:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Kabita’s content kitchen
00:21:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Haq se sakth Kahaani
01:04:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Is Gaming only a content hack? What lies beyond?
00:44:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Bridging the gap in the creators economy
00:42:36