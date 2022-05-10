Creators Inc 2022 | Sensing the uncommon way; content for change

From a demure sanskari bahu to a straight-talking middle-aged woman, 21-year-old Saloni Gaur has created some of the most entertaining characters in the Indian digital comedy space. Her content, which consists of short and long-form satirical videos and impressions of popular celebrities, are making Saloni a household name in the country. In this conversation with the comedy queen and changemaker, Saloni talks about her exciting journey, building her own brand, the rules of brand collaboration, and, above all, on cracking the code of viral content.