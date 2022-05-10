Creators Inc. 2022 | Stepping into Mallika Dua’s world of big laughs and sheer fun

00:34:00
About the session

Most people who follow Mallika Dua would agree that her online presence echoes impeccable sarcasm, unabashed and honest opinions, and an undying sense of both satirical and nonsensical humour. Today, Mallika talks about never shying away from expressing controversial opinions and being unapologetically transparent in the messages that she communicates through her content. 

