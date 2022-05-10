Creators Inc 2022 | 'Tasting' inside Sanjyot's Your Food Lab

Former Food Producer for MasterChef India, Chef Sanjyot Keer is one of the pioneers of new-age food video production in India. He is a successful digital creator and Founder of Your Food Lab(YFL). Founded in 2016, YFL is a food ideation and experimental space. The Mumbai-based venture features a collection of recipes that are ‘healthy, cheesy and spicy’. Today we speak to Chef Sanjyot to understand how he turned his culinary love story into a roaring brand today.