Ace comedian, YouTuber, script writer, entrepreneur and angel investor Tanmay Bhat shares his views on a new generation of creators and why India is utility-driven over a fandom-based creator market, and why the future will be creator-exhaustive.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Creators Inc. 2022 | The renaissance of Indian content with Tanmay Bhat
01:24:00
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Creators Inc. 2022 | Vines and Skits; The world of Ashish Chanchlani
00:38:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Enabling the evolution of creator economy
00:07:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Kabita’s content kitchen
00:21:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Haq se sakth Kahaani
01:04:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Is Gaming only a content hack? What lies beyond?
00:44:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Bridging the gap in the creators economy
00:42:36