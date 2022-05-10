Samay Raina, a person who has done it all from Comicstaan to PUBG to chess; and Ashwarya Garg, Cofounder of HYPD-- a marketplace which helps creators launch their own multi brand stores; dive into the world of content and business ib this panel discussion.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Creators Inc. 2022 | The way to content-preneurship
00:24:00
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Creators Inc. 2022 | Vines and Skits; The world of Ashish Chanchlani
00:38:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Enabling the evolution of creator economy
00:07:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Kabita’s content kitchen
00:21:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Haq se sakth Kahaani
01:04:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Is Gaming only a content hack? What lies beyond?
00:44:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Bridging the gap in the creators economy
00:42:36