With a staggering 27.3 million and counting subscribers on YouTube, Ashish Chanchlani first came across vines or the six-second videos in his Facebook feed in 2014. Falling in love with perhaps the tiniest storytelling format, he uploaded his first comedy vine the same year. Seizing an opportunity in the still-nascent world of vines, Ashish stood out for an unapologetic desi style. In this talk, Ashish discusses creating "good content".