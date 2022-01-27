Led by Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO of YourStory, the ScaleUp India Roundtables in association with PayU, bring you deep-dive conversations on opportunities, challenges, scaling beyond audiences and geographies, and how to solve some of the biggest scale challenges.

In its first episode, we’re focussing on a hot topic that’s relevant to many of India’s new and emerging brands - The D2C playbook: winning the consumer market battle.

Over the past 2 years, D2C brands have grown exponentially in India. Today, there are more than 650 fast-growing D2C brands operating in segments like fashion, cosmetics, and personal care. However, what is most astonishing, are the customer acquisition costs for D2C players. While FMCG companies spend up to 9 percent of their sales on marketing, D2C brands reportedly spend between up to 35 percent of sales on marketing.

In this highly competitive environment, D2C brands have to focus on growing the average basket size, and improving the post-purchase experience to counter the increasing customer acquisition costs.

This ScaleUp India Roundtable created in association with PayU, features Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science; Bimal Rebba, COO and Co-founder, Trell; Bharati Balakrishnan, Country Head and Director, Shopify India; and Shobhit Mohan, VP - Marketing & Branding, PayU India, in an insightful conversation with Shradha Sharma of YourStory.

It looks at the fundamentals for a D2C business and explores how functions such as marketing, logistics, and tech help understand the nuances of building a D2C brand, and how these brands can win the consumer market battle.

