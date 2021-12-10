Vocal for local: Koo app sees boost in downloads
Homegrown microblogging app Koo has seen a tremendous growth in the last few months. Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder, Koo shares insights on growth drivers on this episode of YourStory's Daily Dispatch.

