Pixxel plans to utilise the recently raised funds of $25 million to accelerate its production of hyperspectral satellites. On today's episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO, Pixxel, talks about the company's upcoming launches as well as its long-term goals.
Taking off with Pixxel
