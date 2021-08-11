Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is ClassMonitor riding the edtech wave?
00:10:33
About the session

An exclusive interview with Vijeet Pandey, Co-founder and CEO, ClassMonitor, along with the latest update in the startup world for the day on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.

See More See Less
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

"We have consistently proven valuation with value creation": Byju Raveendran
00:01:26

Livspace COO explains the importance of brand in a fragmented and unorganized market
00:05:52

Founder highlights how Slang Labs is addressing challenges in voice tech penetration
00:03:38

Co-founder explains THREE strategic pillars Stanza Living focused on early
00:04:57

MyGate's use of proceeds from funding and the THREE key investment areas
00:04:58

Dr. Harsh Mahajan on the complexities and challenges in utilizing healthcare data
00:04:52