Roll-up firm UpScalio has been on the news lately with a number of acquisitions. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Nitin Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, UpScalio talks about the company's journey and the road ahead.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
UpScalio on a roll with multiple acquisitions and growth
00:10:22
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Pushing the pedal of innovation on the logistics sector
00:14:24
Back to school: Vedantu places ambitious goals for the future
00:10:13
Gearing up for a bright future with OLX Autos
00:05:16
Honasa Consumer’s glowing growth trajectory
00:08:15
Zypp Electric on a clean road to scaling business
00:07:49
Sowing the seeds of change in the agritech industry
00:14:33