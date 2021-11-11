The Indian dating industry has gone through a plethora of changes during the pandemic. Tune in to this episode of Daily Dispatch by YourStory to see TrulyMadly and Aisle come together for an interesting panel discussion about the evolving trends in the Indian dating industry and where it's headed!
Love amid the pandemic: Trends in the Indian dating industry
00:17:38
