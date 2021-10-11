With the aim of closing FY22 at a $250 million annualised revenue run rate, Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods shares how the cloud kitchen company, EatFit is working towards bringing in healthier meals and snacks options for the Indian consumers. Watch his exclusive interview on this episode of Daily Dispatch!
Inching closer to fitness with EatFit
00:08:35
