Games24x7 recently raised $75 million at a $2.5 billion valuation. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Rahul Tewari, Chief Financial Officer, Games24x7 talks about the company's story and discusses the plans for the future ahead.
Games24x7 playing the right cards
