Bengaluru-based DealShare, which was founded in 2018, is a user-friendly delivery app that has been making a name for itself in the industry. On this episode of Daily Dispatch, powered by HSBC, Vineet Rao, Founder and CEO, DealShare, talks about the company's journey and discusses future roadmaps.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Climbing the growth ladder with DealShare
00:09:09
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Serving fresh: iD Fresh Food’s hot plans for the future
00:10:45
Moulding a successful future with GlobalBees
00:09:33
Shaving away pandemic blues with Bombay Shaving Company
00:11:34
Edtech industry on the course to a Grade A future
00:16:40
Diagnosing Pristyn Care’s growth trajectory
00:08:42
Unboxing a flawless future with Vedic Cosmeceuticals
00:09:15