As India's electric vehicle market gears up for phenomenal growth, Euler Motors takes over the three-wheeler vehicle market to electrify the last mile delivery. Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, reveals the brand's vision on YourStory's Daily Dispatch.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Euler Motors charged up to electrify last mile deliveries
00:07:16
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Love amid the pandemic: Trends in the Indian dating industry
00:17:38
House of Candy: A sweet success story
00:07:49
Fraazo’s plan for a ripe future
00:09:05
India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and how it’s different from crypto
00:19:30
Checking into India's hospitality industry's recovery
00:18:33
Opening Purplle’s glam kit of growth
00:11:08