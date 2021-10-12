As the festive season kickstarts, D2C beauty brand Sugar cosmetics already sees promising brand sales in October, Vineeta Singh, CEO and Co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics, says the best source of capital is the customer in an exclusive interaction with YourStory's Daily Dispatch.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Sugar Rush: How did beauty brand SUGAR achieve a Rs 500 Cr revenue run rate?
00:10:28
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Inching closer to fitness with EatFit
00:08:35
Mom’s the word for the Good Glamm Group
00:07:40
Not a close shave: The boom of the male grooming segment
00:15:17
How 3 engineers built India’s largest crypto exchange - CoinSwitch Kuber - and landed 1 crore users
00:12:32
Putting the fun in funding: Progcap's strategy to reach 1M SMBs by end of 2022
00:07:34
Checking-into Treebo’s growth roadmap
00:09:51