Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How accurate are new technologies for COVID-19 testing?
00:11:02
About the session

An exclusive interview with Rajit Shah, Co-founder, MediCircle Health, regarding the new technology for COVID-19 testing, which is being introduced to the Indian market, along with the latest update in the startup world for the day on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.

See More See Less
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

C-Suite with Shradha Sharma | Tarun Arora, CEO - Zydus Wellness
00:35:04

Paras Chopra talks about the central value and learning that motivates him
00:01:10

"We're very positive on the outlook for India": SoftBank's Munish Varma
00:01:00

The founders that inspire CureFit CEO Mukesh Bansal
00:00:32

Rapid fire with Capital Float MD, Gaurav Hinduja
00:00:20

Anirudh Damani on disrupting real estate with 3D construction company ICON
00:01:44