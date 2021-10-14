Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have become ‘pet parents’ leading to a surge in adoption of dogs and cats. Petcare startups Heads Up For Tails and Wiggles.in join a panel discussion on YourStory’s Daily Dispatch to discuss the upswing in business and growing importance of petcare.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Inside the paw-sitive growth of petcare startups
00:14:35
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Why these Indian investors are backing early and growth stage blockchain startups across DeFi, NFTs, and Web 3.0
00:24:08
What’s brewing? mCaffeine’s growth latte
00:07:20
Sugar Rush: How did beauty brand SUGAR achieve a Rs 500 Cr revenue run rate?
00:10:28
Inching closer to fitness with EatFit
00:08:35
Mom’s the word for the Good Glamm Group
00:07:40
Not a close shave: The boom of the male grooming segment
00:15:17