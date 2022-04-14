How travel-ready is 2022?

00:15:16
About the session

The travel industry witnessed a surge in bookings post-pandemic. In this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder and Group CEO, ixigo, and Himank Tripathy, President - External Affairs, EaseMyTrip, discuss the industry’s challenges and prospects in 2022.

See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Hero Vired-in to take on the upskilling market
00:08:48

Games24x7 playing the right cards
00:09:44

Taking off with Pixxel
00:09:00

Cashify cashing in on the used goods market
00:09:02

Going Green: Putting sustainability under the spotlight
00:15:37

What’s Kooking at Koo?
00:08:47