The travel industry witnessed a surge in bookings post-pandemic. In this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder and Group CEO, ixigo, and Himank Tripathy, President - External Affairs, EaseMyTrip, discuss the industry’s challenges and prospects in 2022.
How travel-ready is 2022?
00:15:16
