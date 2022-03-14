Bizongo has grown tremendously post-pandemic. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Sachin Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of Bizongo, discusses how the company has achieved this incredible success and what its future ambitions are.
Charting Bizongo’s growth roadmap
00:10:19
About the session
