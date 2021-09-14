Get an update on the latest headlines and an exclusive interaction with Yulu's Co-founder and CEO, Amit Gupta discussing the strategy to get a larger fleet of EVs on the street on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is Yulu planning to get 80,000 shared EVs on the streets by 2022?
00:11:25
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Akamai CEO explains the pros and cons of a high startup valuation
00:03:39
Puneet Kumar on moving back to India and joining Nexus
00:03:16
Vikram Chandra on partnering with Airtel and HT, and fundraising plans
00:02:06
MoneyTap CEO on dealing with emotions and when to be reactive
00:01:03
Naveen Tewari on inception of Glance, and focus on product success
00:02:06
Brett Lee shares the success mantras that drove his success
00:01:52