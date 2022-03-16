D2C brand DailyObjects has been making innovative accessories and products for the Indian market. On this episode of Daily Dispatch, powered by HSBC, Pankaj Garg, Co-founder and CEO, DailyObjects, talks about the company's journey and the road ahead.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
DailyObjects bringing innovation to the table
00:08:37
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Making some Noise in the wearables space
00:06:35
Charting Bizongo’s growth roadmap
00:10:19
A quick snapshot on quick commerce
00:09:12
Celebrating the women in business
00:19:51
Info Edge puts a ring on Aisle
00:09:25
Woman's the way with Priyanka Gill
00:11:13