Daily Dispatch by YourStory | What does BabyChakra’s acquisition mean for MyGlamm?
00:10:13
Naiyya Saggi, Founder and CEO, BabyChakra, talks to YourStory on the integration with MyGlamm for its D2C journey, the penetration of the mother-baby care category, and the company's growth plans. Catch the latest updates in the startup world for the day on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.

