Clubhouse, an audio-only social network platform has become the talk of the town in a short span of time. Watch this episode of Daily Dispatch by YourStory to listen to Aarthi Ramamurthy, Head of International, Clubhouse narrate the platform's success story while discussing roadmaps for the future.
Joining the success club: Clubhouse’s growth story
About the session
