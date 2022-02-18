BlueStone has been leading the charge in India's fine jewellery space. On this episode of Daily Dispatch, powered by HSBC, Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder and CEO, BlueStone, talks about the company's journey and the road ahead.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
All that glitters: BlueStone’s plans to scale business
00:10:03
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Smart Solutions: The growing business of utility brands
00:15:38
Getting down to the numbers with Cuemath
00:11:31
Brewing the perfect cup of growth at Chai Point
00:11:40
Celebrating the day of love with Ferns N Petals
00:08:10
UpScalio on a roll with multiple acquisitions and growth
00:10:22
Pushing the pedal of innovation on the logistics sector
00:14:24