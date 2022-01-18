Smart bus booking platform IntrCity has been coming up with fantastic innovations. Watch this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC to hear Kapil Raizada, Co-founder, IntrCity, talk about the company's journey of growth and expansion in the market.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Crossing the borders of success with IntrCity
00:08:56
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Dressing up right with Hopscotch
00:08:58
Well-versed to make wellness accessible
00:05:58
Quick and easy: Self-testing surge amid COVID 3.0
00:13:03
Climbing the growth ladder with DealShare
00:09:09
Serving fresh: iD Fresh Food’s hot plans for the future
00:10:45
Moulding a successful future with GlobalBees
00:09:33