StanPlus is working on making ambulances more responsive and accessible to the people of India. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, StanPlus talks about the company's journey from the start and discusses plans of expansion for the future.
Decoding StanPlus’ A+ growth story
00:07:55
