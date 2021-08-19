The future of wedding planning is headed for a revamp. Watch this episode for the latest updates and a discussion on 'E-wedding planning - the next big thing?' with Oyo's Weddingz.in and The Knot Worldwide on the panel.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | 'E-wedding planning - the next big thing?'
00:18:52
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
CEO on fundraising plans for The Moms Co
00:00:26
CEO on fundraising plans for Mamaearth
00:01:03
Vikas Gupta on huge growth of MyDiagnostics user base and focus ahead
00:01:48
Sumeet Mehta on focusing on the right outcomes and metrics especially in EdTech
00:01:28
Arjun Malhotra on the lack of clarity in India's crypto regulations
00:01:25
Ramneek Khurana on key learning from Lenskart's growth in 2020
00:00:52