Classplus has recently raised $70 million in a latest funding round. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Mukul Rustagi, Co-founder and CEO, Classplus talks about the fund utilization plans while discussing future roadmaps of growth.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Classplus aiming for an A+ growth
00:08:28
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Level Up: The growing trend of upskilling
00:17:24
Cultivating for a success story with Omnivore
00:06:11
Performance mode on: Stage3
00:05:18
Cypher Capital on a Cryptos High!
00:07:00
Droom in top gear post-pandemic
00:09:34
Decoding the cryptic crypto story
00:18:24