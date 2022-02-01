DealShare recently entered the unicorn club after raising $165 million in its latest funding round. On this episode of Daily Dispatch, powered by HSBC, Vineet Rao, Founder and CEO, DealShare, talks about the company's journey and the future roadmaps.
Dealing the right cards with DealShare
00:07:56
