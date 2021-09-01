An exclusive interview with Prabhkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Bewakoof, about the company's recent fundraise and plans of diversification, along with the latest updates in the startup world for the day on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Bewakoof's three pronged strategy for growth
00:09:47
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Varun Alagh on the journey of MamaEarth
00:02:54
Pooja Bedi on the scope for Wellness industry
00:02:20
Raj Armani on the challenges of manufacturing in India
00:02:34
Girish Mathrubootham's early thoughts on the COVID crisis
00:02:55
Vidit Aatrey on how Meesho started out on Whatsapp
00:01:11
Locus founder on fundraising and working with angel investors
00:02:46