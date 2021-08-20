An exclusive interview with Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii Smart Healthcare, regarding the growing demand in the preventive healthcare space and the company's plans to leverage that demand, along with the latest updates in the startup world for the day on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Why are so many people buying fitness devices?
00:11:04
