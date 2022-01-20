There has been an emergence of the used cars' space in India. To discuss this phenomenon, Droom, CarzSo, and Deloitte India come together for an insightful panel discussion conducted by Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Highway to Growth: The emerging used cars market
00:17:14
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Opening the Good Glamm growth kit
00:11:24
Crossing the borders of success with IntrCity
00:08:56
Dressing up right with Hopscotch
00:08:58
Well-versed to make wellness accessible
00:05:58
Quick and easy: Self-testing surge amid COVID 3.0
00:13:03
Climbing the growth ladder with DealShare
00:09:09