What is The CAI store’s stepping stone to success?
00:09:50
About the session

With approval from PETA and fashion influencer Masoom Minawala as an equity partner, footwear brand, The CAI Store has pulled through the pandemic. Dhanraj Minawala, Co-founder at The CAI Store reveals its success story YourStory's Daily Dispatch.

