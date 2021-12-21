Social media platform ShareChat has been making some incredible and innovative contributions to the content space in India. Watch this episode of Daily Dispatch by YourStory to listen to Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Co-founder, ShareChat and Moj share the company's story of success.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Sharing ShareChat's growth blueprint
00:12:27
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
A peek into InsuranceDekho's premium growth strategy
00:06:28
Joining the success club: Clubhouse’s growth story
00:11:33
In the cart: Grand festive recovery story of retail
00:12:49
Building the pillars of growth with PropertyPistol.com
00:07:57
Licious’ meaty plans for expansion
00:07:41
Picture Perfect: Zoomin’s strategies to scale business
00:05:13