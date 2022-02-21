GOQii has been making remarkable efforts in the healthcare space in India. On this episode of Daily Dispatch, powered by HSBC, Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, talks about the company's story and discusses future roadmaps.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
It's Health O'clock with GOQii
00:13:16
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
All that glitters: BlueStone’s plans to scale business
00:10:03
Smart Solutions: The growing business of utility brands
00:15:38
Getting down to the numbers with Cuemath
00:11:31
Brewing the perfect cup of growth at Chai Point
00:11:40
Celebrating the day of love with Ferns N Petals
00:08:10
UpScalio on a roll with multiple acquisitions and growth
00:10:22