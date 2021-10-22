'Remote work' became a natural progression for some businesses with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. What about the gig economy? In this episode of YourStory's Daily Dispatch, Sahil Sharma, Co-founder and CEO, GigIndia, talks about job creation at its B2B marketplace for gig workers.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
What’s your gig? Inside India’s gig economy
00:08:10
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
What is energising cleantech startups in India?
00:18:58
What is The CAI store’s stepping stone to success?
00:09:50
Taking a leaf out of KreditBee’s growth book
00:11:39
Weaving together FabAlley’s growth story
00:08:48
Inside the paw-sitive growth of petcare startups
00:14:35
Why these Indian investors are backing early and growth stage blockchain startups across DeFi, NFTs, and Web 3.0
00:24:08