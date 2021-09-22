Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How did Wow! Momo Foods become the most valued homegrown QSR chain?
00:13:03
About the session

An exclusive interview with Sagar Daryani, CEO and Co-founder, Wow! Momo Foods, about the company's big expansion plans along with the latest update in the startup world for the day on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.

