Skye Air Mobility has been making phenomenal developments in the drone delivery space in India. On this episode of Daily Dispatch, powered by HSBC, Swapnik Jakkampudi, Co-founder, Skye Air Mobility, talks about the company's plans of scaling the business.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Skye Air Mobility soaring the heights of success
00:08:33
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Care24 riding on the rising healthcare wave
00:07:12
It's Health O'clock with GOQii
00:13:16
All that glitters: BlueStone’s plans to scale business
00:10:03
Smart Solutions: The growing business of utility brands
00:15:38
Getting down to the numbers with Cuemath
00:11:31
Brewing the perfect cup of growth at Chai Point
00:11:40