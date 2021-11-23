Breaking the stigma around female hygiene issues and innovating products for the modern woman, femtech startup Sirona has grown tremendously. Deep Bajaj, CEO and Co-founder, Sirona, shares his journey on YourStory's Daily Dispatch.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Hush the taboo: Sirona’s growing popularity among women
00:06:50
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Counting bitcoins with WazirX
00:09:03
‘Zolving’ problems for global citizens
00:07:16
A transactional relationship: Fintech and digital revolution
00:12:43
Mapping growth trends with Booking.com
00:10:26
A ‘Clear’ transaction: Inside fintech firm’s $75 million fundraise
00:06:49
Designing success for D2C with StoreHippo
00:07:13