Popular cookware, bakeware and kitchen appliances brand, Wonderchef has recently raised Rs 150 crore led by Sixth Sense Ventures. Tune in to this episode of Daily Dispatch by YourStory to watch Ravi Saxena, MD and Co-founder, Wonderchef, decode the brand's story of growth and expansion.
Serving hot: Wonderchef’s expansion plans
00:07:54
