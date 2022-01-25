Chingari has recently raised $15 million in a funding round led by Republic Capital. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Sumit Gosh, CEO and Co-founder, Chingari about the company's journey and plans for the road ahead.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Chingari on a hot road to success
00:07:59
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Leading the charge on the edtech revolution with LEAD
00:06:45
In the same boat: Bira 91 joins hands with boAt
00:12:35
Highway to Growth: The emerging used cars market
00:17:14
Opening the Good Glamm growth kit
00:11:24
Crossing the borders of success with IntrCity
00:08:56
Dressing up right with Hopscotch
00:08:58