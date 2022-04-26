Kapiva aims to tap into Ayurveda to develop products that naturally improve consumers’ well being. In this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Ameve Sharma, Founder, Kapiva, shares how the company is successfully disrupting the traditional approach to beauty and skincare.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Riding the naturals wave with Kapiva
00:07:33
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Playing out the growth record with VideoVerse
00:06:33
Zepto’s quick commerce bet
00:09:28
All about kids: The growing babycare and kidswear space
00:14:02
HealthPlix achieving healthy company growth
00:09:01
Decoding StanPlus’ A+ growth story
00:07:55
Going online with Instamojo
00:07:16