In a panel discussion with YourStory's Daily Dispatch, Amit Kumar Agarwal, Founder and CEO, NoBroker.com and Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, PropTiger.com, Housing.com and Makaan.com get candid about real estate recovery post the second wave of COVID-19. Tune in to know the top headlines today!
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Has India's real estate sector revived?
00:21:51
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | HealthTech Panel Discussion : India's HealthTech on the Fast Lane
00:51:32
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How did Zetwerk turn unicorn and profitable at the same time?
00:10:53
Vamsi Krishna on competition in EdTech
00:02:08
"Unicorn is an abused word": Wingify founder
00:00:51
Peyush Bansal on customer aspirations and delivering value across the price spectrum
00:02:53
Ashish Hemrajani talks about internet penetration and content consumption
00:02:17