Marketing automation and sale execution company LeadSquared has set big targets for expansion within India and in the US. Nilesh Patel, Founder and CEO, LeadSquared, shares growth strategy on this episode of YourStory's Daily Dispatch.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Taking the lead: LeadSquared’s growth strategy
00:05:07
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
A big listing: tech startups on the stock market
00:12:26
Serving hot: Wonderchef’s expansion plans
00:07:54
Hush the taboo: Sirona’s growing popularity among women
00:06:50
Counting bitcoins with WazirX
00:09:03
‘Zolving’ problems for global citizens
00:07:16
A transactional relationship: Fintech and digital revolution
00:12:43