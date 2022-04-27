With its tasty and healthy product line, Happilo has grown 4X in the last few years. In this episode of Daily Dispatch, powered by HSBC, Vikas D Nahar, Founder, Happilo, discusses the startup's future expansion plans and growth strategies.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
In a nutshell: Happilo’s growth plans
00:07:43
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Riding the naturals wave with Kapiva
00:07:33
Playing out the growth record with VideoVerse
00:06:33
Zepto’s quick commerce bet
00:09:28
All about kids: The growing babycare and kidswear space
00:14:02
HealthPlix achieving healthy company growth
00:09:01
Decoding StanPlus’ A+ growth story
00:07:55